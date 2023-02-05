Usman Wazeer defends WBC world Youth title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistani Boxer Usman Wazeer on Sunday defended the World Boxing Council (WBC) World Youth title after beating Thai challenger, Krung Kling in Dubai.

Usman Wazeer knocked out the challenger Krung Kling in seventh round of a ten-round title fight.

Being undefeated in the tenth bout of his career, Wazeer dedicated his victory to Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa police and the martyrs of Peshawar mosque blast.

We feel proud of our security forces and police who made unmatched sacrifices for the country in the war against terrorism, Wazeer said after winning the fight.

He thanked the people of Pakistan for their support and prayers to defend the title.

Meanwhile, Pakistani boxer Muhammad Saqib also registered his international victory. The young boxer knocked out Iranian competitor in the third round of the fight.