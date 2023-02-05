UrduPoint.com

Usman Wazeer Defends WBC World Youth Title

Muhammad Rameez Published February 05, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Usman Wazeer defends WBC world Youth title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistani Boxer Usman Wazeer on Sunday defended the World Boxing Council (WBC) World Youth title after beating Thai challenger, Krung Kling in Dubai.

Usman Wazeer knocked out the challenger Krung Kling in seventh round of a ten-round title fight.

Being undefeated in the tenth bout of his career, Wazeer dedicated his victory to Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa police and the martyrs of Peshawar mosque blast.

We feel proud of our security forces and police who made unmatched sacrifices for the country in the war against terrorism, Wazeer said after winning the fight.

He thanked the people of Pakistan for their support and prayers to defend the title.

Meanwhile, Pakistani boxer Muhammad Saqib also registered his international victory. The young boxer knocked out Iranian competitor in the third round of the fight.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Police Martyrs Shaheed Dubai Young Sunday Mosque Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 Feb ..

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 February bringing together 10,000 ..

11 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Hu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit on Monda ..

41 minutes ago
 Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

3 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

3 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.