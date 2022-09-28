Usman Wazeer knocks out Thai boxer to claim WBO Youth title

Pakistan's Usman Wazeer on Wednesday made the nation proud as he knocked out Thailand's Somphot Seesa to claim the vacant WBO Youth 147lbs world title in the Highland Boxing Show in Bangkok

The 22-year-old Usman, who previously won all of his eight professional bouts, was top of the bill in the show as he started confidently in the first round, according to information received here.

He kept on exerting pressure to unsettle his 23-year-old opponent. A flurry of right and left strong blows eventually saw him knocking out Somphot Seesa in the sixth round.

Nicknamed 'Asian Boy', Usman has also moved to the WBO's welterweight world rankings after the win. He became the Asian welterweight champion for the WBA after flooring down hard-hitting Phatiphan Krungklang in June this year in his hometown in Gilgit-Baltistan.

