Usman Wazeer Makes History With 14th Consecutive Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) In a thrilling display of boxing prowess, Pakistan's Usman Wazeer knocked out Indian opponent Thilak Selvam in the first round of the World Youth Boxing Championship at Bangkok, Thailand.

According to details, the match lasted a mere one minute and five seconds, with Wazir's powerful punches proving too much for Selvam to handle.

The Thai Boxing Arena witnessed Wazeer's dominance as Selvam struggled to withstand the Pakistani boxer's intense attack.

After a brief moment of regaining composure, Selvam was hit with another decisive blow, prompting the referee to declare Wazeer the winner on technical grounds.

This victory marks Wazir's 14th consecutive win in the boxing ring, solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the sport.

Wazir's impressive winning streak shows his dedication and skill, bringing pride to Pakistan.

