Open Menu

Usman Wazeer Set To Face Indian Rival In Highly-anticipated Bout

Muhammad Rameez Published September 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Usman Wazeer set to face Indian rival in highly-anticipated bout

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer has announced his upcoming fight against Indian pugilist Jorwal.

He said at a press conference here at Islamabad Model College for Boys, I-8/3, on Tuesday.

The thrilling encounter is scheduled to take place on September 26 in Bangkok, Thailand.

As Wazeer gears up for his 14th professional fight, he is poised to face a formidable opponent from India, making this a historic Pakistan vs. India showdown in the boxing ring.

With 13 consecutive international victories under his belt, Wazeer is determined to make Pakistan proud once again.

The 26th of September promises to be an electrifying day, with Wazeer's impressive record and prestigious titles, including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and middle East Title.

Wazeer seeks to further cement his status as a national hero and a source of pride for Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He also shared exclusive insights into his preparations and strategies for the upcoming fight, exuding confidence and a fierce determination to emerge victorious.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World Thailand Bangkok Middle East September From Asia Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

2 minutes ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

2 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

2 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

3 hours ago
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

16 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

16 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports