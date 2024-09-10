Usman Wazeer Set To Face Indian Rival In Highly-anticipated Bout
Muhammad Rameez Published September 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer has announced his upcoming fight against Indian pugilist Jorwal.
He said at a press conference here at Islamabad Model College for Boys, I-8/3, on Tuesday.
The thrilling encounter is scheduled to take place on September 26 in Bangkok, Thailand.
As Wazeer gears up for his 14th professional fight, he is poised to face a formidable opponent from India, making this a historic Pakistan vs. India showdown in the boxing ring.
With 13 consecutive international victories under his belt, Wazeer is determined to make Pakistan proud once again.
The 26th of September promises to be an electrifying day, with Wazeer's impressive record and prestigious titles, including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and middle East Title.
Wazeer seeks to further cement his status as a national hero and a source of pride for Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.
He also shared exclusive insights into his preparations and strategies for the upcoming fight, exuding confidence and a fierce determination to emerge victorious.
