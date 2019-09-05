Usman Wazeer to fight Filipinos for World Boxing Ranking on Saturday

Pakistan's pro boxer Usman Wazeer will fight against his Filipinos opponent in superlight category of World Boxing Ranking in Philippine's capital, Manila on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan's pro boxer Usman Wazeer will fight against his Filipinos opponent in superlight category of World Boxing Ranking in Philippine's capital, Manila on Saturday.

Usman, who belongs to Gilgit-Baltistan appeared in a video on Thursday stating that he was confident to take on his opponent.

"I'm prepared well for the bout. I'm confident to produce good results and bring honours for my country," he said.

He said after winning the title he would dedicate it to Pakistan, especially the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. He asked his fans to pray for his success. "I assure you that I'll not give up till the last moment. Please pray for my success. I need your support. I'll win the fight God willing," he added.