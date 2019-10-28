Usman Wazeer to take on Filipino pugilist on November

Pakistan's super-lightweight pro pugilist Usman Wazeer will fight against his Filipino opponent on November 22 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's super-lightweight pro pugilist Usman Wazeer will fight against his Filipino opponent on November 22 in Dubai

Usman, who belongs to Gilgit-Baltistan, won his first professional bout on Knockout Night at FIVE Palm Jumeirah in May, this year.

He is currently undergoing a tough training at Amir Khan Boxing academy Islamabad. "I'll thank Amir Khan for ensuring my training on ultramodern ways. My next fight is on November 22 against a boxer from Philippines,whose name will be revealed by Amir," Wazeer, who is also known as'The Asian Boy' said in a statement.