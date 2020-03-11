UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Wazeer's Wish For A Home Fight To Come True On March 21

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:07 PM

Usman Wazeer's wish for a home fight to come true on March 21

Pakistan's Emerging Boxing Champion Usman Wazeer's wish to have a fight at home is not far from becoming a reality, as the boxer referred to as the Asia Boy, would be having a title bout here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on March 21

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan's Emerging Boxing Champion Usman Wazeer's wish to have a fight at home is not far from becoming a reality, as the boxer referred to as the Asia Boy, would be having a title bout here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on March 21.

"Amir Khan Promotions is hosting an International Boxing Event in Islamabad which will feature a total of 8 fights and the event's biggest contest will be my title bout with an international boxer anyone from Europe, Philippines or Thailand," he told APP.

Usman said he had fought in Dubai, Azerbaijan and Philippines but it was his wish to fight in front of his home crowd. "It is because of Amir Khan (British boxer of Pakistani-origin) my dream is going to become true. The fight was planned to be held out of the country but Amir bought it here on my request," he said and added that top boxers from Afghanistan, Thailand, Malaysia and England would be featuring in the mega event.

The Asian Boy said he had been training here at the Amir Khan Boxing Academy for the past two months for the fight.

"I go through two training sessions everyday to prepare for the fight.

In the morning session I focus on physical fitness, running and cardio while in the evening I do technical training including punching skills etc," he said.

He said my Iranian coach Daud was very good and was working extra hard on me. "He has high hopes on me for the fight," he said.

Speaking about his future dream, Usman said he wanted to win the WBC Youth Title for Pakistan. "Nobody from Pakistan has ever attempted for the WBC Youth Title. But my dream is not only just to attempt the title but also to win it. I have to be in the Top 10 Ranking to qualify for the title and I am working hard to be eligible for it by winning fights," he said.

Usman said there were also plans on holding a fight with an Indian boxer at the end of this year. "The fight might take place in Pakistan, India or Dubai depending on the situation," he said.

He also urged youngsters to stay focused and work hard as nothing was impossible to achieve. "I was spotted by Amir Khan in 2017 during a championship here at the academy. He came to me and said you have a professional boxing style which inspired me," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad Thailand Sports Europe Dubai Azerbaijan Philippines Malaysia March 2017 Event From Top Asia Coach Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

PML-N chanting PTI’s narrative for Shehbaz Shari ..

5 minutes ago

Asian markets lose early puff as virus uncertainty ..

1 minute ago

Growing confidence in PM's policies boosts remitta ..

1 minute ago

Japan Reports Spike in Coronavirus Cases on 9th An ..

4 minutes ago

Tareen withdraws 20,000 tons sugar sale offer to U ..

22 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi p ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.