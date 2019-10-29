Usman Wazir deems to win WBC Youth title for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir has deemed to win a World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth title for Pakistan and urged the nation to pray for his third International Ranking fight to take place in Dubai on November 22.

Addressing a press conference here at Pakistan sports Complex, the emerging boxer said he wanted to win the WBC World Youth title for the country.

Usman would be undergoing vigorous training here at the Aamir Khan Boxing academy until he departs to Dubai in November 1. The young boxer was happy for the help being provided by British boxer of Pakistan origin Amir Khan.

Amir Khan has been supporting me through out my training and was providing all the requirements needed for my fight, he said.

He said the next competitor for the fight would be from Asia or Europe. I would be more then excited if I get a chance to meet an Indian competitor in my next fight.

Pakistan has no World Youth title and Usman Wazir was determined to make history by winning the first one for the country.

He said boxing was a costly sport and he displeasure for not getting any support from the higher authorities.

Usman said he had won first two ranking fights against Moroccoo and Thailand boxers, respectively, and now he deems to claim victory in the third.

I appeal the Pakistani nation to pray for me so that I can be victorious in my fight, he said.

Usman Wazir would undergo three weeks training in Dubai under US coaches for the fight from November 2. All the expenses incurring on the camp was borne by Amir Khan, he said.

To a question, he said if he wins three more fights then he would come in the top 5 of WBC youth rankings and would be able to challenge for the World title.