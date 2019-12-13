UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Wazir's Third World Ranking Fight On Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:59 PM

Usman Wazir's Third World Ranking Fight on Saturday

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir, known as the Asian Boy, will be featuring in his Third World Ranking Fight in the Philippines on Saturday (December 14)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir, known as the Asian Boy, will be featuring in his Third World Ranking Fight in the Philippines on Saturday (December 14).

According to information received here, Usman fight would take place at Manila. Usman Wazir's would be fighting in the Super Light category against Thailand's top-ranked boxer.

Both boxers were also weighted before the fight in Manila on Friday.

Prior to the fight, Usman also trained in the Philippines for a week.

"I got to learn a lot by training with the Philippine World Champion," he said.

Usman said he was excited for fight and asked the whole nation to pray for his victory.

"I want to complete my hat-trick by winning the third World Ranking Fight and make my country proud," he said. Usman said he wanted to win the first World Youth Title for Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Thailand Manila Philippines December Asia Boxer

Recent Stories

 UK’s elections: At least 15 Pakistanis elected ..

38 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute ..

39 minutes ago

Gov policy aims to make youth self-reliant: State ..

7 minutes ago

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

58 minutes ago

Govt should take necessary measures for giving fre ..

4 minutes ago

Scientists to share details of successful trial of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.