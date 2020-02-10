Usman wins Kashmir Day U12 Table Tennis title

Usman Khan clinched the trophy of the three-day Kashmir Day Table Tennis title after defeating Haroon in the final game here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena on Monday

Usman defeated Haroon in the finals of the U-12 category of the championship played in connection with expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Former international gold medalist Khalid Noor was the chief guest on the occasion. He witnessed the final and later on awarded trophies and cash prizes to the position holders.