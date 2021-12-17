UrduPoint.com

Usmania Girls College Clinches Intercollegiate Table Tennis Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 07:52 PM

Usmania Girls College clinches intercollegiate table tennis title

Usmania Government Girls College won final of first intercollegiate table tennis championship organized by Karachi World Sports and HI Usmania Government Girls College with the cooperation of Sports and Youth Affairs department Sindh

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Usmania Government Girls College won final of first intercollegiate table tennis championship organized by Karachi World sports and HI Usmania Government Girls College with the cooperation of Sports and Youth Affairs department Sindh.

The ten teams from different colleges participated in the first Intercollegiate table tennis championship, which was held for the first time at Usmania College, Karachi, said a communique here on Friday.

The Chief Guest of the event was Madam Gulrukh while Madam Naeem Fatima was the Guest of Honor. Later, Madam Gulrukh distributed prizes among the players.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Tennis World Sports Event From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaug ..

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaugural cruise season as it welco ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, US conclude Joint Military Dialogue in Washin ..

UAE, US conclude Joint Military Dialogue in Washington

2 hours ago
 362 polling stations setup for local bodies' elect ..

362 polling stations setup for local bodies' elections

45 seconds ago
 Chinese vice premier stresses unified management o ..

Chinese vice premier stresses unified management of employee pensions

47 seconds ago
 China's power use up 3.1 pct in November

China's power use up 3.1 pct in November

48 seconds ago
 US DHS Says No Data on Any Specific School Threats ..

US DHS Says No Data on Any Specific School Threats, Urges Vigilance Amid TikTok ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.