Usmania Girls College clinches intercollegiate table tennis title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Usmania Government Girls College won final of first intercollegiate table tennis championship organized by Karachi World sports and HI Usmania Government Girls College with the cooperation of Sports and Youth Affairs department Sindh.

The ten teams from different colleges participated in the first Intercollegiate table tennis championship, which was held for the first time at Usmania College, Karachi, said a communique here on Friday.

The Chief Guest of the event was Madam Gulrukh while Madam Naeem Fatima was the Guest of Honor. Later, Madam Gulrukh distributed prizes among the players.