USOPC 'Disappointed' By CAS Decision To Clear Russian Figure Skater Valieva

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 01:28 PM

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) is disappointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to reject appeals regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's case, the head of USOPC Sarah Hirshland said on Monday

Earlier on Monday, the CAS decided to let Valieva continue her participation in the Beijing Olympics, rejecting appeals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Skating Union (ISU), and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over failure to pass a doping test, CAS's Director General Matthieu Reeb said, adding that "no provisional suspension should be imposed on the skater."

"We are disappointed by the message this decision sends. It is the collective responsibility of the entire Olympic Community to protect the integrity of sport and to hold our athletes, coaches and all involved to the highest of standards," Hirshland said in a statement.

The CAS's decision appears to be another chapter in the systematic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia, Hirshland added.

At the same time, ISU said in a statement on Monday, that it would respect CAS's decision regarding Valieva's case.

"Following the hearing of the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the arbitration procedures relating to Figure Skater Kamila Valieva (ROC), the International Skating Union (ISU) duly noted and will respect the ruling namely that the provisional suspension of Ms. Valieva remains lifted," the statement read.

According to the statement, ISU needs time to assess before making any further comments.

