USSMS Retains FBISE Inter-School Soccer Tournament Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:01 PM

USSMS retains FBISE Inter-School Soccer Tournament title

Defending Champions Usman Sadiq Shaheed Model School (USSMS) for Boys G-8/4 retained the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Inter-School Soccer Tournament title played here at T&T Ground G-8/4

Usman Sadiq Shaheed Model School beating Institute of Islamic Sciences, Satra Meel, on 3-2 penalty shoot-outs.

Both teams displayed outstanding performances in both halves of the game which ended in a goal-less draw. Therefore the match was decided on penalty shoot-outs which was won by Usman Sadiq Shaheed Model School.

Usman Sadiq Shaheed Model School Principal Ch.Ghulam Sarwar lauded the team, coach Syed Ayyaz Hussain and team manager Qamar Raza for winning the tournament.

More Stories From Sports

