Uzair, Oreen Win Titles In DC Tennis Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:21 PM

Uzair, Oreen win titles in DC Tennis Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :International players Uzair Khan and Oreen Jasia claimed Boys and Girls singles titles in the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tennis Championship played at Quaid-e-Azam Club, Shahi Bagha here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood was the chief guest on this occasion. Chairman KP Tennis Association and known plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir, Secretary Umar Ayaz, District sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah Khan, Tennis coaches, Shaharyar Khan, Zakir Ullah, Head Coach Roman Gul, Nouman Khan, players and officials were also present.

In the Boys singles Uzair Khan, who also represented Pakistan in the Sri Lankan Open Tennis Championship, last year, played very attacking and aggressive games by putting his rival Hisam Khan on the back with some beautiful baseline shorts and overhead smashes were also witnessed.

The two were stretched to three sets and the encounter lasted for one hour and 20 minute wherein Uzair Khan despite facing tough resistance, marched into victory at 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) and 6-4. Uzair Khan succeeded in breaking Hisam Khan service at the tie-breaker 8-6 in the second set before losing the opening set by 4-6. It was a point-to-point struggle between both Uzair Khan and Hisam Khan that produced great thrill for the spectators present on this occasion.

In the Girls Single final Oreen Jasia, who also represented Pakistan in the UAE Junior Age Group Tennis Championship, faced tough resistance at the hands of a promising and little star to be 12-year-old Urooj Fatima. The final was decided in straight sets, however, little master Urooj Fatima played well against her old and aged rival Oreen Jasia. The score was 6-4 and 6-2.

More than 100 male and female players from Peshawar District participated in U10, U14, U16, U18 and Open categories in the Championship. Kashan and Hisam defeated Uzair and Kamran 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the doubles event. Haseeb and Afzal lost in the first semi-finals of the U18 doubles while Basit and Ali lost in the second semi-finals. Maryam Fazal and Hareem Fatima got third and fourth position respectively when both lost their semi-finals. In the U10 final Shayan Afridi defeated Zain in the final by 6-2 and 6-4. Anis and Ahmed were the semi-finalists in the U10 category. Shayan Afridi also won in the U14. Zohaib Amjad and Arsalan were the semi-finalists in the U14 category and Zohaib Amjad got third position while Arsalan got fourth position respectively.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood gave away trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 100,000 to the position holders. He said the quality of play will be further improved through competitions.

