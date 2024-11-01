Uzair, Taha hit centuries; five-fers by Asghar, Awais and Shahid

Uzair Mumtaz of Multan and Mohammad Taha of Karachi Blues stroked centuries while bowling honours were shared between Karachi Whites’ Mohammad Asghar, Rawalpindi’s Mohammad Awais Anwar and FATA’s Shahid Aziz on day one of the second round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Uzair Mumtaz of Multan and Mohammad Taha of Karachi Blues stroked centuries while bowling honours were shared between Karachi Whites’ Mohammad Asghar, Rawalpindi’s Mohammad Awais Anwar and FATA’s Shahid Aziz on day one of the second round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Uzair stroked 115 and Sharoon Siraj scored 71 as Multan were dismissed for 260 in 78 overs in Charsadda with Karachi Whites’ Mohammad Asghar bagging five for 82. At stumps, Karachi Whites were 24 for one.

Mohammad Taha was the other centurion of the day, hitting 123 for Karachi Blues who were knocked out for 220 by Lahore Blues whose Nisar Ahmed, Hunain Shah and Mohammad Rizwan shared three wickets apiece.

The best bowling performance of the day was produced by FATA’s Shahid Aziz, who returned figures of 15.1-8-24-7 to skittle out Dera Murad Jamali for 170. At stumps, FATA had reached 73 for one.

Mohammad Awais Anwar was the star performer for Rawalpindi when he picked up five wickets for 29 runs as AJK were sent packing for 82. At close, Rawalpindi were 139 for four and in sight of their first win following a drawn match against Multan.

Larkana were dismissed for 140 with Islamabad finishing the day at 186 for four; Lahore Whites were bowled out for 219 by Hyderabad who were 139 for three at stumps; Abbottabad rode on Khalid Usman’s 73 not out, Ahmed Khan’s 65, Mohammad Ali’s 58 not out and Shujah Zaheer’s 56 to reach 302 for six against Faisalabad; Maaz Sadaqat scored 96 and Waqar Ahmed chipped in with 63 to help Peshawar collect 301 before Bahawalpur fought back to reach 56 for one at close; and, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai top-scored with 85 for Quetta who were dismissed for 263 with Sialkot’s Salman Aslam, Amad Butt and Usama Mir sharing eight wickets between them.

Scores in brief (day 1 of 4)- Islamabad v Larkana, Diamond cricket Ground, Islamabad, Pool A: Larkana 140 all-out, 42.1 overs (Umar Khalid 38, Sabit Ali 31, Mohammad Nawaz 29; Musa Khan 4-30, Nusratullah 3-48); Islamabad 186-4, 36 overs (Hasan Nawaz 75 not out, Faizan Riaz 55, Hammad Siddique 36 not out; Asif Ali Chandio 2-38).

Lahore Whites v Hyderabad, Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Pool A: Lahore Whites 219 all-out, 53.3 overs (Saad Nasim 86, Shahbaz Javed 29, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 29, Imran Dogar 26, Ali Zaryab 20; Bilawal Bhatti 4-61, Mustafa Nasir 2-35, Kashif Bhatti 2-37, Asim Jutt 2-56); Hyderabad 139-3, 27 overs (Mohammad Suleman 42 not out, Muhammad Sadam 39, Rizwan Mehmood 25 not out, Gohar Ali 20).

Faisalabad v Abbottabad, National Ground, Islamabad, Pool A: Abbottabad 302-6, 82.2 overs (Khalid Usman 73 not out, Ahmed Khan 65, Mohammad Adil 58 not out, Shujah Zaheer 56; Shehzad Gul 2-68) v Faisalabad.

AJK v Rawalpindi, Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pool B: AJK 82 all-out, 33.1 overs (Abdul Rehman Muzammil 32; Mohammad Awais Anwar 5-29, Shadab Khan 2-4, Kashif Ali 2-31); Rawalpindi 139-4, 44 overs (Umar Amin 49 not out, Aqib Shah 44 not out; Salman Irshad 2-39).

Peshawar v Bahawalpur, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, Pool B: Peshawar 301 all-out, 58.3 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 96, Waqar Ahmed 63, Mohammad Haris 34; Mehran Sanwal 4-106, Muhammad Imran 3-66, Ali Shabbir 2-48); Bahawalpur 56-1, 14.1 overs (Abid Ali 26).

Multan v Karachi Whites, Ashfaq Cricket Ground, Sirdheri, Charsadda, Pool B: Multan 260 all-out, 78 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 115 not out, Sharoon Siraj 71, Imam-ul-Haq 31, Waqar Hussain 28; Mohammad Asghar 5-82, Ashiq Ali 2-39); Karachi Whites 24-1, 5 overs.

Quetta v Sialkot, Multan Cricket Stadium; Pool C: Quetta 263 all-out, 75.3 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 85, Shahbaz Khan 55, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 34, Hazrat Wali 31; Salman Aslam 3-66, Amad Butt 3-82, Usama Mir 2-62); Sialkot 4-0, 4 overs.

Lahore Blues v Karachi Blues, Saeed sports City, Bedian, Lahore, Pool C: Karachi Blues 220 all-out, 74.1 overs (Mohammad Taha 123, Fawad Alam 42, Abdullah Fazal 20; Nisar Ahmed 3-29, Hunain Shah 3-42, Mohammad Rizwan 3-56); Lahore Blues 4-1, 5 overs.

DM Jamali v FATA, Rana Naveed ul Hasan Cricket academy, Sheikhupura, Pool C: DM Jamali 170 all-out, 52.1 overs (Dawood Khan 52, Aqib Junaid 32; Shahid Aziz 7-24, Sameen Gul 2-74); FATA 73-1, 19 overs (Mohammad Usman 36 not out, Samiullah Jnr 20 not out).