Uzair to represent KP in National Grass Court Tennis

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's talented tennis player Uzair Ahmed will represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship to be held in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab.

This was stated by Umar Ayaz, Secretary of the KP Tennis Association while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said the Championship is a leading tournament wherein players are vying for the top honor from across Pakistan.

The Championship will continue till November 27. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa player Uzair Jr. represented Pakistan in Davis Cup U14 International Tennis Tournament as well and hopefully a good result would come up.