Uzbekistan wins girls handball championship

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Uzbekistan won the International Girls Handball Championship, which concluded at the sports hall of the Government College University new campus, Jhang Road here.

A spokesperson for the GCUF said on Tuesday that Pakistan's team remained runner-up, while Tajikistan stood third.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, General Secretary Handball Association Haji Muhammad Shafique and others were also present.

The commissioner distributed trophies and prizes among winners.