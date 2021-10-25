UrduPoint.com

Vaccinated Olympic Athletes Exempt From Mandatory 21-Day Quarantine In Beijing - Playbooks

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Vaccinated Olympic Athletes Exempt From Mandatory 21-Day Quarantine in Beijing - Playbooks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Athletes participating in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can skip a mandatory three-week quarantine upon arrival in the Chinese capital, according to fresh playbooks released by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Earlier in the day, the IOC published two Playbooks ” a set of measures aimed at ensuring safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games ” one for athletes and team officials, and one for all other stakeholders, including broadcasters, reporters, marketing partners and others.

"Fully vaccinated Games participants exempt from 21-day 'hard' quarantine; closed loop management system will be in place on arrival with accommodation, transport and venues to be visited agreed with Beijing 2022 in advance; free movement allowed after 21 days as long as the integrity of the loop has been maintained," the Playbook for athletes read.

Athletes are required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to their departure, the rules said, noting that the participants may be exempt from immunization based on medical reasons.

"The vaccination policy, a 'closed loop' management system and regular testing are among the vital elements that will enable the Games to take place safely," the Playbook added.

The Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4 to February 20, 2022.

