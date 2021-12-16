UrduPoint.com

Vaccination And Covid Test Required For Africa Cup Fans

Muhammad Rameez 32 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:14 PM

Vaccination and Covid test required for Africa Cup fans

Supporters attending matches at next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be required to show proof of vaccination and present a negative Covid-19 test result, officials announced Thursday

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Supporters attending matches at next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be required to show proof of vaccination and present a negative Covid-19 test result, officials announced Thursday.

The announcement was made in a joint statement signed by Cameroon's ministers for sport and health as well as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) general secretary, and comes at a time of growing speculation the tournament could be cancelled or postponed again.

"Fans will not be able to get into the stadiums.

.. unless they are fully vaccinated and show a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours or a negative antigen test of less than 24 hours," the document said.

"Despite this additional challenge posed by this pandemic, our Cup of Nations must now take place," it added.

The opening ceremony for the 24-team competition is due to be held at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on January 9 ahead of the first game between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

The final is scheduled for the same venue on February 6.

Related Topics

Africa Football Yaounde Same Burkina Faso Cameroon January February

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Bosnian Parliamen ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Bosnian Parliament

14 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Includes Section on White Terrorism ..

US State Dept. Includes Section on White Terrorism in Report for First Time - Bl ..

27 seconds ago
 UK Records Another Record-Breaking Number of COVID ..

UK Records Another Record-Breaking Number of COVID-19 Cases - Report

29 seconds ago
 Biden Extends US National Emergency Related to Glo ..

Biden Extends US National Emergency Related to Global Rights Abuses, Corruption

31 seconds ago
 Adidas joins rush into metaverse with NFT collecti ..

Adidas joins rush into metaverse with NFT collection

32 seconds ago
 Monthly self-examination inevitable for protection ..

Monthly self-examination inevitable for protection against breast cancer: Samina ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.