Vaccination and Covid test required for Africa Cup fans

Supporters attending matches at next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be required to show proof of vaccination and present a negative Covid-19 test result, officials announced Thursday

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Supporters attending matches at next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be required to show proof of vaccination and present a negative Covid-19 test result, officials announced Thursday.

The announcement was made in a joint statement signed by Cameroon's ministers for sport and health as well as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) general secretary, and comes at a time of growing speculation the tournament could be cancelled or postponed again.

"Fans will not be able to get into the stadiums.

.. unless they are fully vaccinated and show a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours or a negative antigen test of less than 24 hours," the document said.

"Despite this additional challenge posed by this pandemic, our Cup of Nations must now take place," it added.

The opening ceremony for the 24-team competition is due to be held at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on January 9 ahead of the first game between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

The final is scheduled for the same venue on February 6.