Vakatawa Injury Worry In Racing 92's Loss To Bordeaux-Begles

Sun 24th January 2021 | 12:19 AM

France centre Virimi Vakatawa suffered a knee injury as his Racing 92 lost 33-32 at home to Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14 on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :

Vakatawa is due to join Les Bleus as they to meet on Monday for a camp in Nice before travelling to Italy on February 6 for the Six Nations opener.

Kurtley Beale hit the post with a late penalty at La Defense Arena that would have won the game for the home team.

The visitors moved up to fourth in the table, three points behind the third-placed Parisians who suffered their second straight home defeat.

The weekend's fixtures were brought forward by the National Rugby League (LNR) to fill the gap left by the cancellation of European games due to fears of the new coronavirus variant in Britain and Ireland.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell reached the half century mark of appearances for the Parisians after joining in 2018 and head coach Laurent Travers made six changes after last weekend's home loss to Toulon.

Away coach Christophe Urios made four alterations from last Saturday's draw with Clermont as Tonga's Ben Tameifuna started against his former side, where he played 106 matches across five years.

Maxime Machenaud and Matthieu Jalibert traded penalties as the away side led 6-3 after 10 minutes before Vakatawa was substituted for Simon Zebo after hurting his left knee in a tackle.

Russell set-up Juan Imhoff, with an inside pass, and then Wenceslas Laurent, with a miraculous assist.

