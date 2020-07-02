UrduPoint.com
Valencia Hit By Rodrigo Injury

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:35 PM

Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno is expected to miss the rest of the season after the club confirmed on Thursday he had sustained a knee injury

Rodrigo felt pain in his right knee towards the end of the loss to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

"Valencia player Rodrigo Moreno suffered a partial tear to the lateral collateral ligament of his right knee during yesterday's game against Athletic Club," a club statement said.

"His recovery will be assessed in the coming weeks." Rodrigo has scored 10 goals in 38 games this season and is one Valencia's most important players.

His injury is another massive blow to the club, who sacked manager Albert Celades this week after falling out of the running for La Liga's top four.

Valencia sit 10th, with five games left.

