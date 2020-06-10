Valencia players take a knee for Floyd

Around 30 players from Spanish club Valencia took a knee to pay hommage to George Floyd on Tuesday in an act they described as anti-racist solidarity

The squad members, led by captain Dani Parejo, posed in huge 'V' formation wearing alternatively the home white strip or the away black one, with one knee on the ground in the pose made famous by NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Floyd, the 46-year-old African American whose death in custody beneath the knee of a white police officer ignited global protests against police brutality and racism, was to be buried in Houston on Tuesday.

On their website Valencia explained their players "formed a 'V' to symbolise the values of the club: tolerance, education and solidarity."The outfit based in the Mediterranean port city added they wished to "raise awareness of discrimination of all kinds, be it against people for their gender, sexual orientation, origins or skin colour".

Other leading sides from Europe including Premier League leaders Liverpool and the Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund have posted similar images on their social media platforms.