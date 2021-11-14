Valentino Rossi bows out as Bagnaia wins season-closing Valencia MotoGP

Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Valentino Rossi bowed out of his glittering motorcycling career on Sunday finishing 10th at the season-ending Valencia MotoGP, won by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.

The 42-year-old Rossi, a nine-time world champion across categories, took all the applause from the 75000 crowd as he rode an ovation lap in Valencia, which was his 432nd GP since starting his career back in 1996.