UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Misses Aragon MotoGP

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Valentino Rossi tests positive for coronavirus, misses Aragon MotoGP

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi said Thursday he has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Grand Prix of Aragon

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi said Thursday he has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Grand Prix of Aragon.

The 41-year-old Italian said he could also miss next week's Teruel Grand Prix being held at the same circuit in Spain.

"Unfortunately, this morning I woke up and I was not feeling good. My bones were sore and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice," said Rossi in a statement.

"The quick PCR test result was negative, just like the test I underwent on Tuesday.

"But the second one, of which the result was sent to me at 16:00 this afternoon, was unfortunately positive. I am so disappointed that I will have to miss the race at Aragon."

Related Topics

World Doctor Same Spain Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

26 minutes ago

Over half EU countries 'red' on new virus travel m ..

1 minute ago

Rape is wrong but death penalty not the answer: UN ..

1 minute ago

Biden could win, Trump ally says, as Covid hits ra ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan has authentic proofs of Indian involvemen ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.