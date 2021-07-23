Valeri Karpin Appointed Head Coach of Russian National Football Team

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russian football manager Valeri Karpin was appointed head coach of the Russian national football team, the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced.

The contract with Karpin, who now coaches Rostov football club, is signed until December 31, 2021 with the possibility of extension. Over the next six months, the 52-year-old coach will combine work in the national team and in the club.