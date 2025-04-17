Open Menu

Valverde Into Real Madrid Midfield, Arsenal Unchanged

Muhammad Rameez Published April 17, 2025 | 07:02 PM

Valverde into Real Madrid midfield, Arsenal unchanged

Real Madrid line up with Fede Valverde in midfield and Luka Modric dropping to the bench as they plot a miraculous Champions League comeback against Arsenal on Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Real Madrid line up with Fede Valverde in midfield and Luka Modric dropping to the bench as they plot a miraculous Champions League comeback against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti moved Valverde into the engine room and selected Lucas Vazquez at right-back, where the Uruguayan had started in the first leg.

The 15-time European champions also bring back Aurelien Tchouameni from suspension in place of the banned Eduardo Camavinga.

Holders Real Madrid take on the Gunners with their 'fantastic four' attack as they try to battle back from a bruising 3-0 quarter-final first leg defeat.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes are Madrid's key weapons at the Santiago Bernabeu against an Arsenal side unchanged from the first leg.

Mikel Arteta kept faith in the same team which soared to an impressive home victory in London, after several players were rested in their weekend Premier League draw against Brentford.

Ben White is fit for the bench after injury but Jorginho misses out, while Thomas Partey has recovered from a knock to keep his place.

Declan Rice starts in midfield after his free-kick double helped Arsenal triumph at the Emirates Stadium, along with the other goalscorer Mikel Merino in his makeshift striker position.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final second leg:

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Mikel Merino

Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

Recent Stories

European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 ba ..

European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

5 minutes ago
 UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time ..

UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal

55 seconds ago
 Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partner ..

Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..

34 minutes ago
 Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on ..

Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet

35 minutes ago
 Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 millio ..

Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time

35 minutes ago
 Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as G ..

Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..

50 minutes ago
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital eco ..

Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore

1 hour ago
 53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical a ..

53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD

1 hour ago
 DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Je ..

DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port

1 hour ago
 MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu ..

MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collect ..

'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact

1 hour ago
 CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Ind ..

CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Industry, proposes reforms

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports