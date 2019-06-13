UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Aert Clinches Back To Back Dauphine Stage Victory

Muhammad Rameez 14 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Van Aert clinches back to back Dauphine stage victory

Wout van Aert won a second successive stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Thursday with victory on day five as Britain's Adam Yates remained in the leader's yellow jersey

Voiron, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Wout van Aert won a second successive stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Thursday with victory on day five as Britain's Adam Yates remained in the leader's yellow jersey.

Jumbo Visma's van Aert, wearing the green shirt as he sits on top of points leaderboard, repeated his success in Wednesday's individual time trial after 201km of racing that finished in the town of Voiron at the foot of the Alps.

Ireland's Sam Bennett was inches behind 24-year-old van Aert followed by France's Julian Alaphilippe in third.

Yates, who finished second overall at last year's Dauphine, retains his slender four second advantage over Bahrain-Merida's Dylan Teuns in second in the general leaderboard.

Three-time winner Chris Froome was ruled out of the race as well as this year's Tour de France after a high-speed crash on Wednesday and had surgery on fractures to his thigh bone, pelvis, ribs and elbow in a French hospital.

The late breakaway trio of Italy's Alessandro De Marchi and France's Stephane Rossetto and Yoann Bagot were caught by the chasing pack with less than a kilometre to go.

The front of the race, which the three had dominated from the 170km-mark, had originally held a lead of 2min 10sec over the peloton with 80km to go but it was windled down slowly to barely half a minute with 10km remaining.

Friday's sixth and longest stage heads 229km from Saint-Vulbas into the Alps finishing in Saint-Michel-Du-Maurienne and includes a steep climb 7.5km from the finish line.

Related Topics

France Van Lead Italy From Top Race

Recent Stories

Massive financial corruption revealed in Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

West Indies must be smart to topple England, says ..

10 seconds ago

Local journalists held for blackmailing senior jou ..

12 seconds ago

Police arrests Ex MPA Bashir Sariwal from court pr ..

14 seconds ago

Three drug pushers held in Sialkot

20 seconds ago

Zulfikar Bukhari scores a huge win for Pak Tourism ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.