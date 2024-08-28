Van Aert Lands Third Stage Win Of Debut Vuelta
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 28, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Wout van Aert won the 10th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday to seal a hat-trick of victories on his debut in the Spanish Grand Tour
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Wout van Aert won the 10th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday to seal a hat-trick of victories on his debut in the Spanish Grand Tour.
The Belgian Visma-Lease a Bike rider worked with Quentin Pacher on the way to the finish in Galicia, with the French rider leading out but soon accepting defeat against the sprint king.
Australian Ben O'Connor keeps the overall lead from Primoz Roglic on a relaxed afternoon for the red jersey rider, as the peloton rolled in five-and-a-half minutes down on Van Aert.
It was a tricky 160 kilometre ride from Ponteareas to Baiona, with four categorised climbs, as the race moved north after Monday's rest day.
"It's not too often that I can win when (my family) visits me on the race," said Van Aert, 29, who celebrated with his loved ones after his victory.
"It was my aim to be in the breakaway, I had a hard time to be honest on the first climb, I almost gave up, I had one more try at the top... for 50km we had to fight for a bit of a gap."
Van Aert is making his debut on the Vuelta after a disappointing Tour de France, when he was unable to secure any victories.
"I have a versatile profile and when I get in a situation like this I have a chance," he added.
Midway through the stage the breakway finally got up the road and opened up a significant gap on the peloton, with O'Connor's team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale content to let them go as the group contained no general classification threats.
Van Aert took off with around 30km to go and Pacher followed him to form a leading duo.
Groupama-FDJ's Pacher has never won a pro race and left up against Van Aert, the Frenchman clearly did not fancy his chances.
With 1.6km remaining he burst forward but Van Aert followed and waited on his back wheel, ready for his inevitable sprint triumph.
"It's not really easy to find a place to attack Wout because he is strong everywhere, so I tried to stay in his wheel and I just gave my best and didn't think too much," Pacher told Eurosport.
"I can only be satisfied because I am beaten by a guy who was stronger."
UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Soler came in third to complete the day's podium.
O'Connor leads overall by three minutes 53 seconds from three-time winner Roglic.
Wednesday's stage 11 takes riders on a 166.5km route starting and finishing in Galician town Padron.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Sports
-
PHF bans three players, physio for life4 hours ago
-
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup6 hours ago
-
South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup6 hours ago
-
PakVsBan: Second 50 overs match abandoned due to rain6 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh intensify preparations ahead of 2nd Test7 hours ago
-
Paralympic Games 2024 to kick off in Paris today12 hours ago
-
Abbottabad admin forms district-level committee to regulate mining leases, licensing, crushing plant ..12 hours ago
-
Rizwan achieves career-best ICC Test Ranking12 hours ago
-
Pak Shaheens, Bangladesh A match abandoned12 hours ago
-
Champions One-Day Cup to begin from Sept 129 hours ago
-
SAAF Jr Athletics Championship from Sept 1113 hours ago
-
Pakistan Cricket Board announces free entry for students for second Test13 hours ago