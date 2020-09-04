UrduPoint.com
Van Aert Wins Wind-blown Stage Seven Of Tour De France

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Van Aert wins wind-blown stage seven of Tour de France

Belgian Wout Van Aert gained his second Tour de France stage victory in three days as he outsprinted a wind-reduced peloton in Lavaur on Friday

Lavaur, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Belgian Wout Van Aert gained his second Tour de France stage victory in three days as he outsprinted a wind-reduced peloton in Lavaur on Friday.

Briton Adam Yates retained the yellow jersey after finishing with the leading group as his rivals Slovene Tadej Pogacar, who started the day in third, Spaniard Mikel Landa and Australian Richie Porte lost time after crosswinds broke up the pack near the end of the flat 168km run from Millau.

More Stories From Sports

