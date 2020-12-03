UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Bronckhorst Quits After One Season In China

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:53 PM

Van Bronckhorst quits after one season in China

Former Barcelona and Arsenal star Giovanni van Bronckhorst quit on Thursday after one season as coach of Guangzhou R&F so he can return to his family

Shanghai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Former Barcelona and Arsenal star Giovanni van Bronckhorst quit on Thursday after one season as coach of Guangzhou R&F so he can return to his family.

The former Dutch international's spell in China was badly disrupted by the coronavirus, with the Chinese Super League starting five months late.

"It's been a very difficult year for me, for everyone," the 45-year-old told Chinese media, after R&F confirmed to AFP that he had quit.

"Although working with the club, the team, the players and my staff was really nice... not seeing my family for me was -- and is -- the only thing (reason) I want to go back.

"I'm very happy that the club worked really well with me in this case (accepted his resignation) and it was a hard decision because I have a very good relationship with everyone here and really enjoyed my time working with the players.

"But eventually, my family comes first." Van Bronckhorst, a 2006 Champions League winner as a player with Barcelona, took R&F to 11th in the virus-hit CSL, having been named as boss in January.

The side finished 12th the year before under former coach and Yugoslav international Dragan Stojkovic.

On Wednesday they went out in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on penalties.

In July, on the eve of the delayed CSL season, Van Bronckhorst told AFP that it had been tough being away from his family because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

However, he also said that he was better for the experience.

"For me I learnt that about myself -- to be strong mentally because of being away from my family for so long," he said.

"I think that has made me a stronger person."

Related Topics

China Guangzhou Nice Barcelona Van January July Family Media From Arsenal Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC turns down petition seeking ban on public gath ..

12 minutes ago

Drop-scene of kidnap: girls leave home on own will ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel mourns loss of 'great European' Giscard d'E ..

2 minutes ago

Need stressed to fast track K-IV water project: Mi ..

2 minutes ago

OPD services at LRH not closed, emergency service ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.