UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Der Breggen Heads Dutch Armada, Eyes Double Road Gold

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Van der Breggen heads Dutch armada, eyes double road gold

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Two-time world champion Anna van der Breggen will target a back-to-back gold when she takes to the testing course of the women's road race at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The Dutch rider dominated this season's Giro Rosa, the most prestigious stage race on the women's cycling Calendar, and comes into the race in the Japanese capital as the favourite, although her stiffest competition among the 67-strong field might arguably come from her teammates.

Also donning the orange of the formidable Netherlands team are 2019 world road race champion Annemiek van Vleuten -- second to van der Breggen in 2020, 2012 Olympic gold medallist Marianne Vos and in-form Demi Vollering, who has this year won Liege-Bastogne-Liege and La Course by Le Tour de France.

"All the pieces of the puzzle have to come together that day, but we are leaving with one goal: gold and a third consecutive title," warned Dutch coach Loes Gunnewijk.

In her blog for cyclingnews.com, Van Vleuten, also a two-time winner of the Giro Rosa, said she had been acclimatising to what are expected to be very hot and humid conditions in Japan by training in a sauna in Italy.

"I usually like racing in the heat, so I don't think it will be a problem for me, but the increased humidity will be one of the challenges of this Olympic Games," the 38-year-old said.

"I know that everyone is talking about our Olympic team because we have four riders who can win the road race, and it's cool to be part of a balanced team that is so strong.

"We're very professional, and we know that we will not ride against each other, and in the end, we also know that we need each other to win. It gives me goosebumps to know that I will be wearing the orange colours of my nation and that I will be a part of this amazing squad." Van Vleuten added: "The work is done. Now it's time to use my legs. I'm mentally ready to suffer during two very big and beautiful events; the road race and the time trial at the Tokyo Olympic Games." Riders will compete for Olympic glory over a demanding 137km course around the iconic Mount Fuji -- at 3,776m (12,388ft) above sea level, the highest point in Japan.

A crucial point will be the Kagosaka Pass, the summit of which is located about 40km from the finish.

It promises to give teams a chance to organise a pursuit into the finishing line at the Fuji International Speedway racing circuit.

Looking beyond the Dutch armada, Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini will bid to improve on her bronze medal from the Rio Games.

British hopes will rest with Lizzie Deignan, winner of this year's Tour de Suisse and the 2015 world road race champion.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Road Orange Tokyo Van Italy Japan Netherlands Women Sunday 2015 2019 2020 Gold Olympics Bronze All From Race Coach

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

11 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

12 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

12 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

12 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

13 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.