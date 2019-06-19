UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Der Dussen Give Struggling South Africa Hope Against New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:47 PM

Van der Dussen give struggling South Africa hope against New Zealand

Rassie van der Dussen gave South Africa something to bowl at as the Proteas struggled to 241 for six against tight bowling from New Zealand while battling for a win they need to keep their fading World Cup hopes alive

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Rassie van der Dussen gave South Africa something to bowl at as the Proteas struggled to 241 for six against tight bowling from New Zealand while battling for a win they need to keep their fading World Cup hopes alive.

After a soggy outfield delayed Wednesday's start at Edgbaston and reduced the match to 49 overs per side, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field, hoping to take advantage of bowler-friendly conditions.

Hashim Amla made a sluggish 55 off 83 bals but Van der Dussen's 67 not out came at better than a run-a-ball.

"It's a bit of a sticky wicket, there has been a lot of rain around here in the last two weeks," said Van der Dussen during the innings break.

"We need to make 241 enough. We know it's not a 300 wicket. If you get 250-260 then you can defend that and that's what we set out to do.

"Our backs are against the wall so we have to come through," he added after New Zealand's bowlers kept the scoring rate to below five an over.

New Zealand, the 2015 losing finalists, were on top early when Trent Boult demolished Quinton de Kock's stumps, sending him back to the pavilion for just five.

Amla and skipper Faf du Plessis helped the Proteas recover to 59-1 in the 14th over.

But Lockie Ferguson then produced an impressive yorker to bowl Du Plessis for 23 immediately after a testing bouncer.

Amla and Aiden Markram put on 52 for the third wicket before veteran opener Amla was bowled by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

During his innings, Amla became the fourth South African player to reach 8,000 runs in one-day internationals.

He is the second-fastest player (176 innings) from any side to reach the milestone after India's Virat Kohli (175 innings).

Markram was caught by Colin Munro off Colin de Grandhomme for 38 and David Miller went for 36 before a late flourish from Van der Dussen gave the scoreboard a look of respectability.

South Africa, who brought in fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for Beuran Hendricks, must win this match if they are to stand a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals after finally recording their first victory of the tournament, against minnows Afghanistan on Saturday.

Despite that nine-wicket win, Du Plessis's side are still languishing in eighth spot in the 10-team table after five games, with the top four qualifying for next month's semis.

After Wednesday's game, they will face Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

New Zealand are flying high and a fourth win would lift them to the top of the table ahead of matches against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and hosts England.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Afghanistan World Australia Sri Lanka David Van South Africa New Zealand Virat Kohli Mitchell Santner Colin De Grandhomme 2015 National University From Top

Recent Stories

Enrique steps down as Spain coach, replaced by ass ..

50 seconds ago

Hummels returns for Dortmund reboot after Bayern a ..

52 seconds ago

Moscow Court Hearing Unlikely to Change Suspected ..

54 seconds ago

Moscow says MH17 charges based on 'unfounded alleg ..

56 seconds ago

UK makes 'first' conviction over 3D printed gun

5 minutes ago

Djokovic in low key Wimbledon build-up

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.