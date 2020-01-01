UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Der Dussen Hails South Africa Mentality Under Boucher

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:21 PM

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under Boucher

Rassie van der Dussen says the way Anrich Nortje dealt with bouncers from England's fast bowlers gave an indication of the kind of mental toughness to be expected from South Africa under new head coach Mark Boucher

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Rassie van der Dussen says the way Anrich Nortje dealt with bouncers from England's fast bowlers gave an indication of the kind of mental toughness to be expected from South Africa under new head coach Mark Boucher.

Nortje and Test debutant Van der Dussen shared a crucial second innings partnership of 91 in the first Test in Centurion, which played a big part in the home team eventually winning by 107 runs.

"When they came really hard at us, those are the things you live for. (Anrich) was obviously jumping around to those short balls," Van der Dussen said ahead of the second Test, starting at Newlands on Friday.

"I said, listen, I promise you it may not be fun in the moment but the satisfaction afterwards, that's the fun part of it, so hang in there, we're going to get through this.

"Guys like Boucher, (Jacques) Kallis have brought that really hard mentality that I think you need in Test cricket. It's a high-pressure environment out there on the field and you need that hardness, that toughness." Having survived to the end of the second day, the pair batted together for another hour and a half on day three.

Van der Dussen's knock of 51 in his first Test match made him the first player in world cricket to make a half-century on his first appearance in all three forms of the international game, having done so at Twenty20 and one-day level.

- Philander bows out - "It played into our hands, them getting frustrated and going to short-pitched bowling.

On that wicket you just want to hit the top-of-the-stumps length," the 30-year-old added.

"One ball goes up, one goes down, it was seaming around. So we were saying to ourselves, if they are bowling short to us we are winning this battle." While Van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Nortje and Pieter Malan will be making their first Test appearances at Newlands, opening bowler Vernon Philander will be playing in his 11th and final Test at the ground, having announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the series.

"There's no better place to be playing your cricket," Philander said of the ground where he has played most of his domestic cricket and where he has taken 51 of his 220 Test wickets.

Philander said he would not be deviating from his career-long mantra of keeping his game simple, bowling accurately and quickly finding the right length to bowl on.

He was also looking forward to seeing spearhead Kagiso Rabada bowling at his best after going through a relatively lean period.

"He was going to get a knock at some stage, a bit of a dip in form, but the only way to get through it is to go through it yourself," said Philander.

"The longer you play, the more you realise that the simpler you keep it, the more results you are going to get. He's gone through that phase where he's wanted to try a few things and it hasn't really worked and he's gone back to the old simple self and it seems to be working again."

Related Topics

Cricket World Van Vernon South Africa Turkish Lira May National University All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

4 minutes ago

Construction of Burma bridge continues

4 minutes ago

Weight loss surgery could lead to an increase in f ..

4 minutes ago

Drust Dam Application, at the pattern of federal g ..

4 minutes ago

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa s ..

13 minutes ago

Committee formed to probe into facts of building c ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.