ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Nils van der Poel of Sweden broke his own world record in the men's 10,000m speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Friday.

Van der Poel clocked 12 minutes and 30.74 seconds, shattering his own previous record of 12:32.95 set in February 2021.