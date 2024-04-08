Open Menu

Van Der Poel Plans 'big Party' After Crushing Rivals On Paris-Roubaix Cobbles

Muhammad Rameez Published April 08, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Roubaix, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Mathieu van der Poel triumphed over the Paris-Roubaix cobbles for a second straight year Sunday after a solo 60-kilometre breakaway to win the race known as 'the Hell of the North'.

The 29-year-old Dutch world champion won the Tour of Flanders a week ago and crossed the line exactly three minutes ahead of the nearest chasers after the brutal 260km run including 57km of cobbles.

"This goes way beyond my expectations, there will be a big party tonight," he said at the line.

"I was at the limit at Flanders, but here I really enjoyed the final kilometres," said Van der Poel who was cheered by vast crowds over the final 50km.

Already one of cycling's best-paid riders, Van der Poel wins 30,000 Euros (32,500 Dollars) for his efforts and will have his name engraved on a plaque at the outdoor showers where riders usually wash off splatters of mud.

His winning time of 5 hours 25 minutes and 58 seconds meant it was the fastest average speed in the history of an event first raced in 1896, this was the 121st edition.

"I was just trying to make it hard for the others, that wasn't meant to be the winning move or me going solo, but after that I had the wind on my back," said Van der Poel.

Van der Poel's Belgian teammate Jasper Philipsen was second and Dane Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek was third as they contested a three-way sprint with German Nils Politt of UAE at the line.

"You need a bit of luck to win here, and to avoid punctures," Politt told AFP ahead of the race. He did indeed puncture, but so did Pedersen and Philipsen.

"I was confident I wouldn't puncture, but the team car was always right behind me," said the winner, who finished without mishap.

