Van der Poel takes penultimate stage as Yates retains Tirreno lead

Rome, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Netherlands' Mathieu Van der Poel won the penultimate seventh stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico as Briton Simon Yates held onto the leader's blue jersey on Sunday.

Alpecin-Fenix's Van der Poel, 25, was part of a breakaway with 50km to go to the finish line in Loreto on Italy's east coast and edged Ruben Guerreiro, who finished in second place and local Matteo Fabbro in third inside the final kilometre.

"It was a really difficult stage. From the beginning, the race was on and it never stopped," Van der Poel said.

"I wanted to try it, but the finishing lap was really hard with a lot of steep climbs. I'm quite amazed to finish it off on such a tough stage," he added.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates, 28, remains on top of the overall standings with a 16 seconds advantage over Poland's Rafal Majka and 39sec ahead of 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

Monday's final stage is a 10.05km individual time trial around the town of San Benedetto del Tronto on the Adriatic Coast as Yates eyes being the first Briton to win 'The Race of the Two Seas'.