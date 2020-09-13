UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Der Poel Takes Penultimate Stage As Yates Retains Tirreno Lead

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

Van der Poel takes penultimate stage as Yates retains Tirreno lead

Rome, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Netherlands' Mathieu Van der Poel won the penultimate seventh stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico as Briton Simon Yates held onto the leader's blue jersey on Sunday.

Alpecin-Fenix's Van der Poel, 25, was part of a breakaway with 50km to go to the finish line in Loreto on Italy's east coast and edged Ruben Guerreiro, who finished in second place and local Matteo Fabbro in third inside the final kilometre.

"It was a really difficult stage. From the beginning, the race was on and it never stopped," Van der Poel said.

"I wanted to try it, but the finishing lap was really hard with a lot of steep climbs. I'm quite amazed to finish it off on such a tough stage," he added.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates, 28, remains on top of the overall standings with a 16 seconds advantage over Poland's Rafal Majka and 39sec ahead of 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

Monday's final stage is a 10.05km individual time trial around the town of San Benedetto del Tronto on the Adriatic Coast as Yates eyes being the first Briton to win 'The Race of the Two Seas'.

Related Topics

France San Loreto Van Italy Poland Netherlands Turkish Lira Sunday 2018 From Top Race

Recent Stories

Swimming pool shut down in Dubai for violating COV ..

26 minutes ago

UAE flies third batch of medical aid to Syria in f ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new federal departmen ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Unified R ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 640 new COVID-19 cases, 468 recoveri ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first among GCC countries in medical tou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.