Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel won the Strade Bianche one-day classic men's race on the Piazza del Campo in Siena on Saturday.

The Alpecin-Fenix team rider pulled ahead on the Via Santa Caterina climb with 740 metres to go to cross the line first ahead of France's Julian Alaphilippe and Colombian Egan Bernal.