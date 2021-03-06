UrduPoint.com
Van Der Poel Wins Strade Bianche Men's Race

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:52 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel won the Strade Bianche one-day classic men's race on the Piazza del Campo in Siena on Saturday.

The Alpecin-Fenix team rider pulled ahead on the Via Santa Caterina climb with 740 metres to go to cross the line first ahead of France's Julian Alaphilippe and Colombian Egan Bernal.

