Van Dijk back for Liverpool in Club World Cup final

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Virgil van Dijk has been named in the Liverpool starting line-up for Saturday's Club World Cup final against Flamengo in Doha , with the Dutch defender returning after missing the semi-final.

Van Dijk played no part in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Monterrey in Qatar, meaning captain Jordan Henderson partnered Joe Gomez in central defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all return to the side after starting as substitutes in the semi-final, with the latter coming off the bench to net the winning goal in that game against the Mexicans.

Liverpool are hoping to win the Club World Cup for the first time against a Flamengo side who last month won the Brazilian title and the Copa Libertadores.