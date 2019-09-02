UrduPoint.com
Van Dijk, Ronaldo And Messi Shortlisted For FIFA Award

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:59 PM

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is on the shortlist to add FIFA's best player award to his UEFA Men's Player of the Year honour

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is on the shortlist to add FIFA's best player award to his UEFA Men's Player of the Year honour.

The Dutch international denied Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the European title last week and the same trio are in the running for the FIFA accolade to be announced in Milan on September 23.

Van Dijk starred in Liverpool's triumphant Champions League campaign.

England full-back Lucy Bronze won UEFA's women's award and is on FIFA's shortlist with the United States' World Cup-winning duo Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is up against Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham for best men's coach.

Phil Neville, who led England's women to a World Cup semi-final, is up for the women's coach award with the USA's Jill Ellis and Sarina Wiegman who guided European champions the Netherlands to the World Cup final.

FIFA Best shortlists Men's player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands) Women's player: Lucy Bronze (Lyon/England), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA) Men's coach: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham) Women's coach: Jill Ellis (USA), Phil Neville (England), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands) Women's goalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Paris St-Germain/Chile), Hedvig Lindahl (Wolfsburg/Sweden), Sari van Veenendaal (Atletico Madrid/Netherlands) Men's goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool/Brazil), Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany)Puskas award (for best goal):Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Real Betis), Juan Quintero (River Plate v Racing Club), Daniel Zsori (Debrecen v Ferencvaros)

