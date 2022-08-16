UrduPoint.com

Van Dijk Says Nunez Must 'control Himself' After Liverpool Red Card

Muhammad Rameez Published August 16, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Van Dijk says Nunez must 'control himself' after Liverpool red card

Virgil van Dijk said new Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez must learn to "control himself" after being sent off for a reckless headbutt during Monday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Virgil van Dijk said new Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez must learn to "control himself" after being sent off for a reckless headbutt during Monday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan, who signed from Benfica in June, was shown a straight red card in the 57th minute at Anfield for his foul on Joachim Andersen and faces a three-match ban.

Colombia's Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser after Liverpool were reduced to 10 men to cancel out Wilfried Zaha's first-half opener.

But the draw meant more dropped points for Jurgen Klopp's team, who have just two points after their first two matches of the Premier League season.

Klopp is already short of attacking options -- Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were absent from the squad for the Palace game and Nunez will now miss games against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Van Dijk said Nunez had the support of his teammates but must learn to stay calm.

"He's got the backing from us and he knows it should not happen again and hopefully it will be that way," said the defender.

"He has to control himself, definitely. I think that's a separate thing. He has to manage himself, he has to be knowing that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League.

"It will be a learning curve for him and hopefully it will never happen again." Andersen was booked following the clash that led to Nunez's dismissal and some Liverpool fans felt he had deliberately provoked the striker.

The Palace defender revealed on Tuesday that he had received death threats and social media abuse since the incident.

He is reported to have asked Palace's police liaison officer and the Premier League to investigate.

"Got maybe 300-400 of these messages last night," the Dane posted to his Instagram story. "I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop acting tough online.

"Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this." Liverpool, who have been involved in a series of tight Premier League tussles with Manchester City in recent years, are already four points behind the defending champions and leaders.

But Dutch international Van Dijk said it was too early to make firm predictions.

"We've played two games so far this season and there's still a long way to go so anything can happen," he said.

"That's been shown over the last years so we'll focus on ourselves.

"We don't read what the others from the outside say about us because nobody knows what's really going on." jw-smg/mw SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA - FUTEBOL MANCHESTER UNITED

Related Topics

Police Social Media Darwin Newcastle Liverpool Van Bournemouth Manchester Manchester United June From Manchester City Premier League Instagram

Recent Stories

South Africa skipper Elgar sick of 'Bazball' talk ..

South Africa skipper Elgar sick of 'Bazball' talk ahead of England Tests

51 seconds ago
 CNBC Chief Mark Hoffman Stepping Down on September ..

CNBC Chief Mark Hoffman Stepping Down on September 12 - Reports

53 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

54 seconds ago
 Election defeat looms for Trump's biggest Republic ..

Election defeat looms for Trump's biggest Republican critic

56 seconds ago
 Berlin Mayor Plans to Cut Energy Use by 10% Ahead ..

Berlin Mayor Plans to Cut Energy Use by 10% Ahead of Winter

5 minutes ago
 PNS Taimur visits Sri Lanka, takes part in Lion St ..

PNS Taimur visits Sri Lanka, takes part in Lion Star naval exercise

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.