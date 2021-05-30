UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Moer Wins Dauphine First Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Van Moer wins Dauphine first stage

Issoire, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Belgium's Lotto rider Brent Van Moer won the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a first career victory that saw him also take hold of the leader's jersey.

Van Moer, part of an early breakaway with three others, resisted efforts to reel him in by the main peloton which was left to mass sprint for second after the 181.9km stage.

It was a stunning result for the 23-year-old, who crashed out of the 2020 Dauphine on the very first day last August.

Italian Sonny Colbrelli came across the line in second, 25 seconds off the pace.

Monday's second stage sees riders tackle a 173km course between Brioude and Saugues, featuring two climbs in the final 15km.

The Dauphine has six further stages and ends in the French alpine resort of Les Gets on Sunday.

Related Topics

Van Alpine August Sunday 2020 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

7 minutes ago

Year of the 50th Fellowship Programme opens for ap ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

3 hours ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.