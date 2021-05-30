Van Moer wins Dauphine first stage

Issoire, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Belgium's Lotto rider Brent Van Moer won the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a first career victory that saw him also take hold of the leader's jersey.

Van Moer, part of an early breakaway with three others, resisted efforts to reel him in by the main peloton which was left to mass sprint for second after the 181.9km stage.

It was a stunning result for the 23-year-old, who crashed out of the 2020 Dauphine on the very first day last August.

Italian Sonny Colbrelli came across the line in second, 25 seconds off the pace.

Monday's second stage sees riders tackle a 173km course between Brioude and Saugues, featuring two climbs in the final 15km.

The Dauphine has six further stages and ends in the French alpine resort of Les Gets on Sunday.