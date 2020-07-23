UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Niekerk Wants To Make More History After Two-year Nightmare

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:15 PM

Van Niekerk wants to make more history after two-year nightmare

The 400 metres world record holder Wayde van Niekerk says he wants to become the first athlete to break the 43-second barrier for the one-lap event

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The 400 metres world record holder Wayde van Niekerk says he wants to become the first athlete to break the 43-second barrier for the one-lap event.

The 28-year-old South African -- who timed 43.03sec in the 2016 Rio Olympics final to set the new mark-- said in a BBC interview with former world record holder Michael Johnson that he is determined to make up for lost time after a couple of years of recovering from a serious knee injury.

Van Niekerk, also a two-time world champion, damaged knee ligaments in October 2017 while playing in a celebrity touch rugby match that preceded a South Africa-New Zealand rugby Test in Cape Town.

His track action this year has also been severely curtailed by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic with the defence of his Olympic crown delayed till next year in Tokyo.

However, he is raring to go and set new benchmarks that will he hopes make him untouchable to his rivals and for those who come after.

"I have this deep desire to be out of reach," he said.

"And after coming out of a period of somewhat suffering, it makes me more hungry." The 43-second mark is in his sights.

"It's definitely a priority for me, because why am I still here if I'm not seeking growth?" said van Niekerk.

"Growth should be improving my times within the 42-second range. That's where my mind is at; that's where my heart is at.

"Seeing you (Johnson) set a standard (43.18sec in Seville in 1999) of setting a record of 17 years -- I want to double that.

"That's just the competitor in me and for me to settle for anything less than that would mean I'm doing an injustice to myself and the team working for me." Van Niekerk -- who has competed in several low-key races on the comeback trail -- admitted he had battled against depression in the weeks after suffering his injury.

"The first two weeks were very difficult and showed signs of me climbing into a dark space," he said.

"So I had to bounce back because I can't be dwelling in this dark space.

"I had to start from scratch; I had to tell myself from the beginning that I need to take responsibility for the decision I've made." Van Niekerk curses himself still for participating in the rugby match, declaring it "the worst decision to make".

"I knew how to play rugby but I hadn't touched a ball for eight years," he said.

"My body was conditioned for running straight -- not zig-zags.

"That was the last thing I was thinking of but later on you sit back and realise that the decision was obviously silly."

Related Topics

World Tokyo Cape Town Seville Van October 2017 2016 Olympics Event From Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

11 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

11 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

57 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

UNDP calls for temporary basic income for world's ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.