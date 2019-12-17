UrduPoint.com
Van Nistelrooy, Stekelenburg Join Dutch Staff For Euro 2020

Ex-Netherlands internationals Ruud van Nistelrooy and Maarten Stekelenburg will join the national team's coaching set-up for Euro 2020, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced on Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Ex-Netherlands internationals Ruud van Nistelrooy and Maarten Stekelenburg will join the national team's coaching set-up for Euro 2020, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced on Tuesday.

Former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy, 43, will be released from his role as PSV Eindhoven's youth coach for the competition.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for me as an assistant coach to be part of the staff of the Orange for this final tournament," van Nistelrooy said in a KNVB statement.

Stekelenburg, 47, starts his role alongside boss Ronald Koeman immediately.

"After all the great years with the KNVB youth teams, this is of course an excellent opportunity to work at the highest level," said Stekelenburg, who coached the Dutch under 19 side.AAfter friendlies against the United States and Spain, Koeman's side face Austria, Ukraine and one of the four playoff winners in Amsterdam in Group C.

Forward Memphis Depay is a doubt for the Netherlands' first major finals appearance since 2014 after he was ruled out for up to six months with a knee injury suffered last weekend playing for club Lyon.

