VAR Confusion As Saudi Arabia Roar Back To Beat Oman At Asian Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Roberto Mancini's Saudi Arabia fought back to defeat Oman 2-1 in the dying seconds at the Asian Cup on Tuesday, but only after some VAR confusion.
Also in Group F, Thailand beat Kyrgyzstan 2-0 with Supachai Chaided scoring both goals.
The ambitious Saudis beat eventual champions Argentina in the group phase of the 2022 World Cup and returned to Qatar as one of the favourites for the regional tournament.
They are seeking a record-equalling fourth Asian Cup, off the back of a big-money recruitment drive that has lured the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo to the kingdom's domestic league.
Saudi Arabia is also set to host the 2034 World Cup.
