UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VAR To Make Debut In Asia's Champions League

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

VAR to make debut in Asia's Champions League

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :VAR will make its debut in Asia's Champions League next month, officials said Monday, as the competition gears up to restart following a six-month coronavirus hiatus.

Video assistant referees have been introduced in competitions worldwide from the Premier League to the 2018 World Cup, but their decisions have often sparked controversy.

The technology will be used from the quarter-final stage of this year's Champions League, the top Asian club competition, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement.

The quarter-finals for West Zone teams take place on September 30 and for East Zone sides on November 25, with a single-leg final on December 5.

The AFC said the decision showed its "commitment to ensure Asian refereeing continues to set new benchmarks".

VAR was used in Asian football for the first time in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Asian Cup.

The Champions League, featuring 32 teams stretching from Saudi Arabia in the west to Japan in the East, was suspended in March due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions but is scheduled to restart next month.

Related Topics

Football World Technology Japan Saudi Arabia March September November December 2018 2019 From Top Asia Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Makes Direct Appeal to Parents to Sen ..

3 minutes ago

Scores arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat

3 minutes ago

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philipp ..

3 minutes ago

Defence Minister condoles demise of Ejaz Shah's br ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating ..

3 minutes ago

American Boxer Mike  Tyson’s video offering pra ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.