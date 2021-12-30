UrduPoint.com

Vardy Adds To Leicester's Injury Woes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 30, 2021 | 09:34 PM

Vardy adds to Leicester's injury woes

Leicester City's injury problems intensified when striker Jamie Vardy was ruled out Thursday for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Leicester City's injury problems intensified when striker Jamie Vardy was ruled out Thursday for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem.

The 35-year-old former England international suffered the setback during Leicester's shock win at home to Premier League title contenders Liverpool on Tuesday.

And with Patson Daka also sidelined and out of the African Cup of Nations, it means the only forwards now available to Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers are Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez, with the Foxes also having seven other players out of action.

"Jamie will be out," said Rodgers. "It could be the next three to four weeks.

"It's a hamstring. He could soldier on, which is what he wanted to do, but the scan has shown up as that." Rodgers said the typically congested Christmas and New Year fixture schedule, allied to the fresh problems posed by Covid-19, had all contributed to Vardy's injury.

"I think the fatigue element in that combination of games has probably led to it," he added.

"The players are not robots. People think because they are paid a lot of money they should turn out and play every single day of the week and that's not the case." Rodgers revealed Vardy had complained of an issue in the League Cup defeat by Liverpool at Anfield last week, with the Foxes boss then resting his spearhead for the December 26 encounter with league leaders and reigning champions Manchester City.

"He (Vardy) felt it in the cup game at Liverpool, where the last half-hour it was hindering his performance," said Rodgers.

"We didn't involve him at the weekend to give him maximum rest -- even though he was on the bench he wasn't able to play -- and the other night he just felt it towards the end of the game.

"It's the combination of games we have had and the recovery time has made it difficult for him," he added.

Related Topics

Christmas Liverpool Leicester Cuban Peso Money December All Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China vows to tap full potential of Gwad ..

Pakistan, China vows to tap full potential of Gwadar port, free zone

17 seconds ago
 Mauritania's detained ex-president hospitalised: l ..

Mauritania's detained ex-president hospitalised: lawyer

18 seconds ago
 Russia's Mortality Up 18.5% Y/Y in January-Novembe ..

Russia's Mortality Up 18.5% Y/Y in January-November 2021 - Deputy Prime Minister

22 seconds ago
 Russian Stock Market Up 15% in 2021 - Moscow Excha ..

Russian Stock Market Up 15% in 2021 - Moscow Exchange

27 seconds ago
 Tiger shot dead after biting worker's arm at Flori ..

Tiger shot dead after biting worker's arm at Florida zoo

18 minutes ago
 Man killed in Liverpool taxi blast intended to kil ..

Man killed in Liverpool taxi blast intended to kill: coroner

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.