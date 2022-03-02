UrduPoint.com

Vardy Back With A Bang As Leicester Dent Burnley Survival Bid

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Vardy back with a bang as Leicester dent Burnley survival bid

Burnley, United Kingdom, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Leicester dented Burnley's bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League as Jamie Vardy returned from injury to inspire a 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers' side stole the points with two goals in the last eight minutes as Vardy set up James Maddison and then netted himself.

Burnley remain in the relegation zone, one point below Everton, after their three-game unbeaten run came to an end in painful fashion.

A win or draw would have taken Burnley out of the bottom three for the first time since November.

But instead they will have to get over a gut punch of a defeat that keeps their top-flight status in severe peril.

For Leicester, it was a welcome first league win in six matches since they beat Liverpool on December 28.

Ahead of a fixture rearranged after a coronavirus postponement in January, both teams warmed up in yellow 'Football Stands Together' t-shirts in solidarity with Ukraine over Russia's invasion.

Leicester were first to threaten when Youri Tielemans stole possession from Dwight McNeil and tried his luck with a long-range blast that cleared the bar.

Ricardo Pereira was much closer with a snap-shot from just inside the area that forced a fine save from Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Burnley's Maxwel Cornet slotted home at the far post from Aaron Lennon's cross, but his celebrations were halted by an offside flag.

With Burnley defender Ben Mee forced off with an injury before the interval, the hosts were vulnerable and Pope had to come to their rescue again.

Leicester forward Harvey Barnes cut inside and unleashed a powerful strike, but Pope was able to palm it away at full stretch.

Connor Roberts drew a good stop from Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel early in the second half.

Cornet was inches away from breaking the deadlock when he prodded just wide from McNeil's pass.

Jamie Vardy came off the bench for Leicester in the 72nd minute as the striker made his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in December.

In Vardy's two-month absence, Leicester had failed to win any of their five league games.

He immediately had a sight of goal, but hooked his volley well over.

Barnes' thunderous effort was repelled by Pope, but Maddison finally ended the Burnley keeper's resistence in the 82nd minute.

Vardy controlled Schmeichel's long punt forward and laid the ball into the path of Maddison, who curled a superb strike past Pope from the edge of the area.

Home striker Wout Weghorst was agonisingly close to turning in Ashley Westwood's low cross.

But Vardy wrapped up the points in stoppage time with a close-range header from Barnes' cross.

Related Topics

Football Ukraine Russia Fine Liverpool Pereira Leicester January November December Post From Premier League Lucky Cement Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2022

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd March 2022

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

9 hours ago
 Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation ..

Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation for Pakistanis' evacuation fro ..

9 hours ago
 NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday ..

NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday

9 hours ago
 Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined ..

Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined Sindh: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>