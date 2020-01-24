UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vardy's Injury Not As Bad As First Feared: Rodgers

Muhammad Rameez 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:21 PM

Vardy's injury not as bad as first feared: Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Jamie Vardy's glute injury is not as bad as first feared and he expects the club's leading scorer to be back in action soon

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Jamie Vardy's glute injury is not as bad as first feared and he expects the club's leading scorer to be back in action soon.

Vardy was forced off during the first half of Wednesday's Premier League win against West Ham after initially trying to continue playing after he suffered the injury.

Vardy has scored 17 goals for Leicester this term, making him a key figure in the team's unexpected surge into the top four.

It was feared the 33-year-old could be sidelined for several weeks in a blow to third-placed Leicester's hopes of securing a spot in next season's Champions League.

But while Vardy will not be involved in the FA Cup fourth round tie at Brentford on Saturday, Rodgers said there is an outside chance he could feature in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final second leg against Aston Villa.

"He's not available for the weekend and there will be a question mark for Tuesday, although it's certainly not as serious as we first thought," Rodgers told reporters on Friday.

"It's not his hamstring, it's a glute, so we're hopeful for Tuesday, but there's a little bit of work to do. He'll get some work in with the medical team. He'll stay with them for the weekend.

"He's much better than directly after the game, when he was tight and sore and struggling to move. But today he was much better."Meanwhile, Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy was also injured in the first half against West Ham with a knee problem and Rodgers said he will be out for up to six weeks.

Related Topics

Injured Leicester Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.