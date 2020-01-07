UrduPoint.com
Various Competitions Held On Second Day Of Inter Board Sports Gala

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

Various competitions held on second day of Inter Board Sports Gala

Students participated in various competitions on the second day of the ongoing All Pakistan Inter Board Sports Gala here at Pakistan Sports Complex

In the first match of volleyball, Board of Education, Mirpur Azad Kashmir team beat Malakand by 2-1 while in the second match, the education board Faisalabad defeated its Gujranwala counterpart by 2-0. In the third match, Punjab Technical Board Lahore beat Educational Board Mardan by 2-1. In the fourth match Education Board Lahore defeated Educational Board Kohat by 2-0. In the fifth match, Board of Education Rawalpindi defeated Intermediate Education Board Karachi by 2-0. Board of Education Sargodha defeated to the Peshawar board by 2-0 in the sixth match while in the seventh match, Board of Education Dera Ismail Khan beat Board of Education Bannu by 2-0.

Educational Board Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir defeated Academic Board Dera Ismail Khan in the first match of table tennis matches by 2-0. Education Boards of Lahore, Malakand, Mirpur, Peshawar, Rawalpindi were victorious in the other matches.

In Athletics 100m race, Sonia (1st, Lahore), Radha (Sargodha, 2nd), Sonia (3rd, Rawalpindi) and Aisha (4th, Sahiwal) took positions.

In the hockey matches, Education Board Faisalabad defeated Peshawar by 4-0 while Federal Board Islamabad beat Larkana by 2-1.

