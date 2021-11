various games matches decided on second day

In connection with first School Olympic Games of South Punjab, hockey, football, badminton, volleyball and table tennis competitions were underway

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :In connection with first school Olympic Games of South Punjab, hockey, football, badminton, volleyball and table tennis competitions were underway.

Teams from 11 districts of South Punjab were competing for medals.

According to second day results, the boys teams from Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal and Layyah emerged victorious in football matches.

On the second day of the School Olympics, four hockey matches were played in the boys category.

DG Khan defeated Multan with 4-0, Vehari defeated Muzaffargarh 6-1, Lodhran defeated Rajanpur 4-1 and Khanewal defeated Layyah 2-0.

Four hockey matches were also played in the girls category. In the match between Rajanpur and Lodhran teams Rajanpur won 1-0, Vehari girls hockey team defeated DG Khan 2-0 and Khanewal girls hockey team defeated Muzaffargarh 1-0. The match between Multan and Layyah ended in a tie.

In the boys category football matches played in Multan, Lodhran defeated DG Khan 1-0, Khanewal defeated Rajanpur 2-0 and Layyah defeated Multan 1-0.

In the boys volleyball competitions played in Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar defeated Multan, Bahawalpur defeated Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan defeated Lodhran and Khanewal defeated Multan while in the girls volleyball competitions, Muzaffargarh defeated Lodhran.

Vehari defeated DG Khan, Layyah defeated Multan and Khanewal defeated Rajanpur.

In the girls badminton category, Rahim Yar Khan defeated Layyah, Bahawalpur defeated Mutafargarh, Bahawalnagar defeated DG Khan, Multan defeated Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan defeated Lodhran. In the girls badminton category, Layyah defeated Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur defeated Muzaffargarh, DGKhan defeated Bahawalnagar, Multan defeated Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan defeated Lodhran. In table tennis, Bahawalpur defeated Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan defeated Layyah, Bahawalnagar defeated Muzaffargarh, Khanewal defeated DG Khan and Multan defeated Rajanpur.

In the boys tennis table tennis, Rajanpur defeated Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan defeated Layyah, Bahawalnagar defeated Muzaffargarh, DG Khan defeated Khanewal and Rajanpur defeated Multan.

Special arrangements have been made for accommodation, food and transportation for the teams participating in these competitions which will continue by November 12.